Margaret Perkins, 99, of Chester

Margaret (Young) Perkins, 99, of Chester, previously of Shaftsbury and of Casselberry, Fla., died peacefully at home on Oct. 23. Born in Shaftsbury on Sept. 6, 1925, she was the daughter of Alta and Patrick Callahan.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Charles W., their son Charles A., and her 10 siblings.

A sixth generation Vermonter, Margaret attended local schools, was employed at both Union Carbide and Tansitor, and was a member of the Vermont Grange. She treasured her family and, when her children were growing, spending time at the family camp on Lake Champlain. She also enjoyed gardening, league bowling and socializing with her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sally Perkins of North Bennington; son Peter Perkins and wife Penny of Conway, Ark.; daughter Bonnie Squiers and husband Dave of White Creek, N.Y.; daughter Doris McKeon and husband Mark of Chester, with whom she lived for the past 20 years; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved parrot Paulie.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.