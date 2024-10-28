Taconic & Green to hold education forums in Dorset, Londonderry this week

T

he Taconic & Green Regional School District is holding a public forum — “The Future of Our T&G Schools” — at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at The Dorset School, 130 School Drive, and on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry. Both will be live-streamed on

T&G provides K-8 public schools for Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston. Residents from all T&G towns are encouraged to attend either of the final two forums. Since early 2022, members of the T&G Board, teachers, staff, students, parents and community members have participated in working sessions designed to gather information to address the challenge of improving the performance of the schools.

Click here for more information about the work-to-date on this topic, as well as an option to submit written comments on this subject.

“The T&G board wants to provide the public with information and hear from the community on this important topic,” says BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe. “We are committed to providing the best education possible for our students and we look forward to hearing from you.”