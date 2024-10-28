To the editor: Vote Murray to restore balance in Montpelier

Hello Friends & Neighbors

I

’m Andrea Murray and running for state Senate in Windsor District because we must make Vermont more affordable.

I’m a farmer in Weathersfield, businesswoman and mom who’s struggling too – with a soaring cost of living, high property taxes and feeling we’re not being heard by career politicians. It’s now time to restore balance in Montpelier with new leadership.

As a Native American woman, I carry a deep concern for the destruction of our rural way of life. Our land, traditions and strong sense of community are the heart of who we are as Vermonters. Too many young families are being forced to leave the state because they can’t afford to stay and build their lives and homes here in Vermont.

My vision is for a Vermont where we can all thrive, where our government works for the people, not partisan politics. I’m committed to bringing us back to the middle – by listening, doing what’s right, and working hard for the people who trust me to represent them.

I support Gov. Phil Scott’s plan for fiscally responsible solutions that create opportunity and growth – not more taxes. I pledge to vote “No” on the Clean Heat Standard debacle and focus on attainable climate goals instead of unsustainable mandates.

Please make your voice heard and vote Andrea Murray now or on Nov. 5 – for balance and affordability!

Endorsed by Gov. Jim Douglas, former Sen. & future Lt. Gov. John Rodgers, Sen. Terry Williams, Sen. Brian Collamore, Sen. Dave Weeks, former Sen. Wendy Wilton, AGC/VT, and more!

Sincerely

Andrea Murray

Weathersfield

Republican candidate for state Senate for Windsor County