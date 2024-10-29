Springfield Rotary Penny Sale raises $16,000

T

he Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale, which was held on Oct. 19 at Riverside Middle School, netted more than $16,000.

Three hundred and forty prizes — valued at $15 to $500 — were given away to an enthusiastic crowd of 500 people.

Doreen Bolger won the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. The Door Prize of $500 in cash went to lucky attendee Michelle Ryan.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised more than $750,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale and has awarded more than $230,00 in college scholarships to Springfield students.