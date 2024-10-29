To the editor: Charlton would provide ‘workable balance’ in State House

I am a Vermonter born in Barre, a long-term Chester Select Board member and retired captain of the Vermont State Police. I also coached softball at Green Mountain High School, where I retired from the school system after working with our students for about 15 years.

I love Chester and our surrounding towns and know full well that we are currently in need of a new leader to represent us in the Vermont House of Representatives and this person needs to be a moderate Republican named Tom Charlton.

Please come out and vote in November and hopefully we can create a workable balance in the legislature that can work with Gov. Scott. Please join me with a vote for Tom Charlton.

Michael J. LeClair

Chester