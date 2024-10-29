To the editor: Charlton would provide ‘workable balance’ in State House
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 29, 2024 | Comments 0
I am a Vermonter born in Barre, a long-term Chester Select Board member and retired captain of the Vermont State Police. I also coached softball at Green Mountain High School, where I retired from the school system after working with our students for about 15 years.
I love Chester and our surrounding towns and know full well that we are currently in need of a new leader to represent us in the Vermont House of Representatives and this person needs to be a moderate Republican named Tom Charlton.
Please come out and vote in November and hopefully we can create a workable balance in the legislature that can work with Gov. Scott. Please join me with a vote for Tom Charlton.
Michael J. LeClair
Chester
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.