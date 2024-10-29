To the editor: Chase has gone above and beyond for the Athens community

My name is Tina White and I’m a life long resident of Athens. I’m writing to share of state Rep. Heather Chase’s commitment to Athens and other small rural towns.

As a small town, it often feels like Athens gets forgotten about. Before Heather Chase was elected, I recall our representative only coming to town meeting.

However, since Heather has been elected, she has gone above and beyond to be involved in Athens and to make herself accessible to residents here. Just this year alone, she has come to the Athens Easter Egg Hunt, Halloween Party and Quilt Show and even submitted chili in our chili cook-off. To my knowledge, no other state elected official or candidate has come to any of these events and certainly not to all of them.

Heather coming to these events shows that she cares about the people in our small town and she takes our concerns seriously. I have seen her listen to Athens residents about their concerns and take them seriously and try to help them.

It feels good to have someone in Montpelier who really tries to represent us, and I would encourage Athens and other rural residents of Chester, Grafton and Windham in the Windsor-Windham District to vote for Heather.

Tina White

Athens