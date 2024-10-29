To the editor: Vote for Clarkson, White and Major for state Senate for Windsor

I am writing in support of the Democratic ticket for the Windsor County Senate district: Sen. Alison Clarkson, Sen. Becca White and Joe Major. Alison and Becca are seeking re-election, while Joe hopes to bring his extensive town governance, housing and racial justice experience to Montpelier as a new senator for our district.

As a Class of 2024 high school graduate looking toward my future in Vermont, I am particularly excited to support candidates like Alison, Becca and Joe who are committed to making Vermont a place where young people can thrive.

Alison has a proven track record of growing Vermont’s economy by increasing wages, and creating 21st century jobs. Becca’s role as co-chair of the Futures Caucus exemplifies her forward-thinking vision. And Joe’s time as Town Treasurer of Hartford proves he can make a real difference, especially in challenging financial environments.

One of my favorite parts of Vermont is our beautiful outdoor playgrounds. From skiing, to biking, to hiking, the Vermont wilderness is truly special. I am confident that Alison, Becca, and Joe will work tirelessly to preserve Vermont. Becca has already served as co-chair of the climate solutions caucus and will continue to prioritize maintaining our planet.

As Senate majority leader, Alison has championed bills to protect Vermont’s environment from corporate exploitation and enhance the state’s climate resilience, playing a crucial role in driving meaningful progress.

Joe’s public support for preserving Vermont’s natural landscapes assures me that he will be a valuable ally to the environment in Montpelier.

A big challenge our legislature will face in the coming years is stabilizing our education funding system. I understand the value of the quality education I received in Vermont, and there is no group better suited to advocate for our education system than Alison, Becca and Joe. I hope you will join me in supporting Sen. Alison Clarkson, Sen. Becca White, and Joe Major in the General Election, on or before Nov. 5.

Sincerely,

Carter Robinson

Londonderry