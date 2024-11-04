Chester Select Board, Water Commission agenda for Nov. 6
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, followed by the Water/Sewer Commissioners. They will meet at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
Their agendas are below.
CHESTER SELECT BOARD
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Oct.16, 2024 and Special Selectboard Meeting dated Oct. 24, 2024
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Discussion Re: Unified Development Bylaw Amendment
6. Draft Budget Review – Administration, Zoning & Assessing Departments
7. Discussion Re: Use of Remaining ARPA Funds
8. Review Personnel Policy
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONERS
1. Citizens’ Comments
2. Sign Loan Documents: Engineering for WWTF Upgrades
3. Set Water Rate
4. Set Sewer Rate
5. Adjourn
