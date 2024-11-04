VSO String Quartet to play at Chester’s Town Hall Theater Nov. 10
Violinists Jane Kittredge and Brooke Quiggins-Saulnier, violist Stefanie Taylor and cellist Perri Morris will present an evening of classical and popular music, including Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, Ben E. King’s Stand by Me, The Beatles’ All You Need is Love, Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, Moonlight in Vermont and more.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested), and doors open at 6:30 p.m. This program is presented by Upstairs at Town Hall, a volunteer nonprofit community group that is working to bring arts and cultural events to Chester and the surrounding communities.
Please send an e-mail if you are interested in underwriting, sponsoring this or other events, donating to Upstairs at Town Hall or volunteering to help with events.
