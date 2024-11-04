To the editor: Vote for VL Coffin for Windsor-2

Weathersfield, Cavendish and Baltimore friends and neighbors, I’m proud to endorse and support fellow veteran, VL Coffin, for Windsor-2 House of Representatives seat.

VL has dedicated his life to serve Vermont and our country loyally and honorably. He is a decorated veteran, awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious overseas service. VL has the support of Gov. Phil Scott, and is ready to work by his side to make Vermont more affordable for us all.

He’s committed to bringing his calm, steady and dedicated leadership from decades of experience to the State House, listening to your concerns, and acting on them.

You may have seen VL at community events making balloon animals or showing off his magician skills. He is a kind, generous man that is a proven community leader.

Join me in supporting and voting for VL Coffin on Tuesday, Nov. 5 – let’s elect a Windsor-2 representative who will serve with honor, respect and get real results.

Dr. August Murray

Colonel, U.S. Army, Retired

& Windsor-2 District Voter