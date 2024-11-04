Two Rivers Supervisory Union board agenda for Nov. 7

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. October 03, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, 2nd Read

1. F28, Wellness Policy, Federal Child nutrition Act & Nutrition

2. B8, Electronic Communication Between Employees and Students

3. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills

B. Vote on Policy Govern

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Annual Report

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:

A. December 5, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and zoom