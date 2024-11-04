Two Rivers Supervisory Union board agenda for Nov. 7
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. October 03, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, 2nd Read
1. F28, Wellness Policy, Federal Child nutrition Act & Nutrition
2. B8, Electronic Communication Between Employees and Students
3. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
B. Vote on Policy Govern
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Annual Report
XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. December 5, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and zoom
