CAFC’s Empty Bowl Dinner set for Nov. 9
The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 6th annual Empty Bowl Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South in Chester.
Come enjoy signature soups, breads and desserts donated by local chefs, and select a hand-painted bowl to take home. Entry is by donation, and there will be a cash bar.
The evening will include a DJ, silent auction, live auction and the popular Raffle Baskets. Instead of a fashion show, CAFC board members and volunteers will be “rocking” CAFC Thrift Shop apparel during the event.
All donations support CAFC’s Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Program.
A special thank you to the sponsors: One Credit Union, M&T Bank, Chester American Legion, Endless Creations Pottery Studio and The Chester Telegraph.
