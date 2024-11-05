Ludlow Rotary Club donates to eradicate polio worldwide

ERADICATING POLIO : The Ludlow Rotary Club recently heard from District Rotary Foundation Chair Diane Barclay about Rotary International’s work to eradicate polio in the world through vaccinations. Ludlow Rotarians are shown here with their annual checks to support the cause, helping RI to raise $50 million to be matched 2:1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Kim Lampert, center of top row, was presented with the Paul Harris sustaining member pin in recognition of her support for all of RI’s causes.

