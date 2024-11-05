Proctorsville Ghost Walk Nov. 10

Proctorsville village is home to Vermont’s most haunted inn. One house includes a ghost in the deed, and the fire department is visited periodically by “Homer.” Learn more about these and other eerie tales at the Proctorsville Ghost Walk to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

This event is sponsored by the Cavendish Historical Society. Attendees should meet at the Proctorsville War Memorial, which is at the intersection of Route 131 and Depot Street, across from the green. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

The tour is free and open to the public; donations are always welcomed. For more information call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.