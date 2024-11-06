1993 Craven film screened Nov. 14 in Londonderry; part of the Vermont Film Festival

The Vermont Film Festival returns to the Depot on Route 100 in South Londonderry at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 with the showing of Where the Rivers Flow North.

Set in 1927, Where the Rivers Flow North is the 1993 Jay Craven film that tells the story of an old Vermont logger (Rip Torn as Noel Lord) and his Native American partner (Tantoo Cardinal as Bangor) who face the extinction of their way of life when the construction of a giant hydro dam threatens to flood them off their land.

Lord and Bangor experience emotional and physical challenges as they struggle with the power company, unforgiving terrain and their quirky relationship.

The movie also stars Michael J. Fox and features appearances by Vermont’s own Treat Williams, Sam Lloyd Jr., Sam Lloyd Sr. and Rusty DeWees. It was directed by noted Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven and was filmed in the St. Johnsbury area of the Northeast Kingdom. The film is based on the Howard Frank Mosher book of the same title.

The Vermont Film Festival is presented by a consortium of the Weston Historical Society, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society and the Friends of the West River Trail. It features movies either filmed in Vermont or that attempt to portray the state while being filmed elsewhere.