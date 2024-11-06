Local Republican Senate candidates make strong showing against north county Democrats Incumbents Clarkson and White, newcomer Major take Windsor Senate seats

| Nov 06, 2024 | Comments 0

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Republicans from Cavendish, Ludlow and Weathersfield showed electoral strength on Tuesday running for seats in the Windsor County Senate delegation against a slate of Democrats from the northern part of the county. And while they lost overall, their campaigns were a clear challenge to a longstanding majority that has been weighted toward the towns north of Route 4.

Jonathan Gleason and Jack Williams campaign in Chester on Election Day.<small> Photo by Shawn Cunningham</small>

Jonathan Gleason and Jack Williams campaign in Chester on Election Day. Photo by Shawn Cunningham

Newcomers Andrea Murray of Weathersfield, Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow and Jack Williams, also of Weathersfield, racked up respectable totals in several towns and even finished in the top three positions in Cavendish and top two in Andover and Weathersfield.

Murray came in either first or second in Chester, Cavendish, Andover and Weathersfield, where she and Williams had substantial leads over Democratic incumbents Alison Clarkson of Woodstock and Becca White of White River Junction and newcomer Joe Major of Hartford.

While they scored victories in towns in the northern portion of the county, Clarkson, White and Major only topped the local results in Weston.

Democrat Chris Morrow of Weston, who announced his candidacy for a Senate seat in 2022 only to withdraw it a few days later, took a House seat in the Windham-Windsor-Bennington district last night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: FeaturedLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.