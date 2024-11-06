Local Republican Senate candidates make strong showing against north county Democrats Incumbents Clarkson and White, newcomer Major take Windsor Senate seats
By Shawn Cunningham
Newcomers Andrea Murray of Weathersfield, Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow and Jack Williams, also of Weathersfield, racked up respectable totals in several towns and even finished in the top three positions in Cavendish and top two in Andover and Weathersfield.
Murray came in either first or second in Chester, Cavendish, Andover and Weathersfield, where she and Williams had substantial leads over Democratic incumbents Alison Clarkson of Woodstock and Becca White of White River Junction and newcomer Joe Major of Hartford.
While they scored victories in towns in the northern portion of the county, Clarkson, White and Major only topped the local results in Weston.
Democrat Chris Morrow of Weston, who announced his candidacy for a Senate seat in 2022 only to withdraw it a few days later, took a House seat in the Windham-Windsor-Bennington district last night.
