To the editor: Rep. Chase thanks supporters, congratulates Charlton

Dear Residents of Chester, Grafton, Windham and Athens,
The voters have spoken, and while the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, I want to take a moment to congratulate Tom Charlton on his victory. The people have made their choice, and I respect that decision.
Serving as your representative in Montpelier has been an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful to all of my supporters, volunteers, and everyone who believed in our vision for a better future.
While we may not have won this time, I remain committed to serving our community and fighting for the values that matter most to us.Thank you again to everyone who supported this campaign. Though this chapter is closing, my work for our community will continue.
Heather Chase
State Representative for the Windsor-Windham District
Chester
