Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 11

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 11 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of October 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Appropriation request – Neighborhood Connections

B. Grants – Logan Nicoll from Mt Ascutney Regional Planning Commission

C. Budgeting

6. Old Business:

A. School restructuring

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.