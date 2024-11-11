Grief while facing loss can be paralyzing. Death denial in the United States is commonplace. Fear about dying in pain from a lingering illness, a lack of certainty about what happens to our physical presence or how loved ones left behind will cope when we die make it easier to simply avoid the conversation.

Susan MacNeil, of Keene, N.H., will read from her book 18 Minutes: A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death, which recounts her experience spending the last 18 minutes of her mother’s life on a hospital phone.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at New Thought Vermont, 614 Main St. in Weston.

She will also sign books, which will be available for purchase or by clicking here.

Kasey March will be on hand to provide resources and insight into her work as a trained death doula. She helps to guide and console a dying person, their family and friends during transition toward death.

Coffee, tea and cake will be available. Adults 18+ are welcome, RSVP is not required and there is no charge to attend.

The conversation will offer a chance to talk about preparing for a good death through the lens of their own unique experiences. Sharing their insight, the session will provide a framework for others to join the conversation about all aspects of death and offer a deeper dive into specifics around the grief of end-of-life challenges and issues.

The event is not intended to be a support group, although the conversation will be conducted in a compassionate, loving environment. Information about how you can participate in the Phones for Patients campaign, as a result of MacNeil’s experience, will also be available.