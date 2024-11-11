Springfield Hospital’s Hearts of Hope Campaign under way
Nov 11, 2024
All donations support Springfield Hospital services.
The tree dedication ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Nolin-Murray Center, 10 Pleasant St. in Springfield, adjacent to St. Mary’s Church. For all donations received by Nov. 30, the honorees’ names will be included in the program. Everybody is welcome to attend this ceremony. Light refreshments will be provided.
After the ceremony, the tree will be on display in the Level C Lobby at Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road. If you are unable to attend the dedication ceremony, you may stop by the hospital until Dec. 14 to pick up your ornament(s). After that date, ornament(s) will be mailed to you or your designee.
