To the editor: Windsor GOP marks historic wins
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 11, 2024 | Comments 1
- Kevin Winter of Ludlow has been elected to represent the Rutland‐Windsor District (Ludlow, Mount Holly and Shrewsbury).
- Tom Charlton of Chester will serve the Windsor‐Windham District (Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham).
- VL Coffin of Cavendish has secured the seat for the Windsor-2 District (Baltimore, Cavendish and Weathersfield).
This historic win marks the first time in over two decades that some of these districts have elected Republicans, signaling a growing shift in voter sentiment across Windsor County and beyond. These additions to the legislature are instrumental in breaking up the Democratic supermajority—a key desire expressed by Vermont voters in this election.
Voters across Windsor County have spoken loud and clear. By electing Kevin Winter, Tom Charlton and VL Coffin, Vermonters have shown they are ready for moderate, practical solutions to address the affordability crisis. The election of these Representatives is a strong step toward bringing greater balance to our state’s governance and offering much-needed representation for our rural communities.
Several other races came incredibly close to victory, with one of our candidates falling just 56 votes short and another trailing by only 21 votes. These razor-thin margins reflect the strong desire for change and the vital importance of voter participation.
The Windsor County GOP also extends a heartfelt thank you to all of the incredible men and women who ran as local candidates in this critical election, and to all that supported them. Again, congratulations to Representatives Elect Winter, Charlton and Coffin.
We look forward to the strong leadership they bring to the State House for Windsor County and Vermont.
Sincerely,
Dr. August Murray
Chair
Windsor County GOP
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
Also a special thank you to Roy and Kelley Spaulding of the Chester Republican Committee, and the Cavendish and Ludlow Republican Committees who worked tirelessly to get our local candidates over the finish line for a more affordable Vermont for our working families and Seniors.