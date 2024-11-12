Burn ban in S. Vermont extended to Nov. 18

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The statewide outdoor burn ban of debris that was to end at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, has been extended for one week in the southern Vermont counties of Windsor, Windham, Bennington and Rutland, the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has announced.

According to the state, persistent dry conditions in the southern portion of the state, high winds, an abundance of fuel, and regional drought have created an elevated risk for wildfires, forcing it to extend the ban until 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

The ban in all other counties expired on Monday. The state asks that everyone, however, check with their town forest fire wardens, who may have burning restrictions in place, and to obtain a burn permit prior to any open burning.

The area has already begun to experience brush fires. Two weeks ago, a brush fire burned 16.5 acres in Ludlow, The Telegraph reported at the time.

The state has experienced no significant rainfall and most of the area is experiencing drought conditions according to the US Drought Monitor.

Southern New England is also experiencing drought conditions. Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York City have been fighting several wildfires over the past two weeks.

The continued dry weather outlook and the abundance of dry leaves and other fuels in Vermont’s forests, has increased the potential for wildfires to spread rapidly. Wind gusts over 30 mph have also influenced wildfire spread. Larger fuels and ground conditions remain critically dry in the south, presenting hazards that will burn longer and deeper into the ground, making them difficult to control.