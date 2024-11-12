Children’s Thanksgiving art workshop Nov. 16 in Weston

Children are invited to create Thanksgiving-themed art projects.

Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, invites children of all ages to a Giving Thanks workshop with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Children will create fabric print banners and small thankful books with decorative papers. These will make charming additions to any Thanksgiving celebration.

The workshop is free of charge and space is limited. For more information, send an e-mail to the library.

