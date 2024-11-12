Children’s Thanksgiving art workshop Nov. 16 in Weston
Children will create fabric print banners and small thankful books with decorative papers. These will make charming additions to any Thanksgiving celebration.
The workshop is free of charge and space is limited. For more information, send an e-mail to the library.
