Counterpoint concert film showing in Weston

urr and Burton Academy seniors Tyler Keyes and Jordan Houghtaling put their cinematography skills to use recently by recording Counterpoint, Vermont’s premier professional vocal ensemble.

The concert, titled The Sceptered Isle, was recorded in St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Hanover, N.H. on Oct. 26. The program of secular and sacred music is drawn from the English choral tradition, which spans five centuries and includes works by Tallis, Purcell, Elgar, Finzi and more.

The film will be presented on the big screen at Walker Farm, 705 Main St. in Weston, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and in the Belltower Room at Founders Hall, on the campus of Burr & Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave., in Manchester, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Counterpoint soprano Anne D’Olivo, who is an adjunct instructor in the Music Department at Burr & Burton Academy as well as music director at the Old Parish Church in Weston, will give a short introduction.

Cash and check donations can be made at the door and will contribute to an ongoing fundraiser. Each donation will be matched. For those who are unable to attend in person, click here to make a donation; you will receive an e-mail link that will allow you to view the film.