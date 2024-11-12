Fund drive started to help Chester man rebuild after Sunday fire
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 12, 2024 | Comments 0
© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLCA fundraising campaign has been started to help Charles Wright, who lost his Jewett Road home in Chester to a fire on Sunday.
The Go Fund Me effort has a goal of $20,000 to help Wright to rebuild his home, which was uninsured.
According to his niece Grace Wright, who started the campaign, Wright and his three cats escaped the fire and he is staying with family. She describes her uncle as “very caring and helpful” but not someone who would ask for help for himself.
