Patient thanks Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad; how you can help the service
Nov 12, 2024
LVRS members involved in the call were Pete Cobb, Judy Cobb, David Nunnikhoven, Bruno Licata, Gordon Searles, Donnie Ameden and Jonathan Bigelow.
Williams sustained multiple and potentially life-threatening injuries. LVRS personnel stabilized him and got him into the ambulance. He was transported to Springfield Hospital, while receiving care and being evaluated during the trip. Later that night, he was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
After a year of treatment and therapy, as he was getting back into a normal life, he and his mother, Brandi Douglass of Londonderry, wanted to meet and thank the LVRS team who provided him with the timely and expert care he received. A meeting was arranged and Williams and Douglass presented roses to members of the team.
You can become a part of this vital team by volunteering your time or by donating. For those wishing to volunteer, LRVS can train you as a driver or you can also attend certification and licensing courses for Vermont Emergency First Responder, Emergency Medical Responder, Emergency Medical Technician and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.
To donate, click here. Your contributions fund medical supplies, equipment, fuel and training materials.
