Chester Democrats invites folks to monthly meeting

Been meaning to get involved in politics, but too busy to get to it? Are you a Democrat or, if not, are you generally accepting of others and humane in your views?

If so, join the Chester Democratic Committee for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 downstairs at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

There’ll be lots to talk about as we head into this new administration, and we’ll need lots of points of view about what to do, how to do it and when. Local, state and national issues all seem to be in a state of flux. Help us begin to figure out how to preserve America’s values and freedoms.

For further information, contact nickboke@gmail.com.