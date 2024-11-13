GM District Board agenda for Nov. 21
The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 21 in the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda. I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. October 17, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 Minutes for Questions)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT (10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (10 minutes)
A. Bond Discussion
B. Budget Discussion
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
1. Reminder: Need a alternate for March Meeting
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Outreach/Publicity
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 5 minutes per person)
X. BOARD COMMENTS
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire-CTES Interim Principal
B. Budget Review
C. Annual Report
D. Teacher Bargaining
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Update on Restructuring
B. Policies, second Read
1. F28, Wellness Policy, Federal Child nutrition Act & Nutrition
2. B8, Electronic Communication Between Employees and Students
3. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (5 minutes per person)
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Dec. 2, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
