Springfield Players presents Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

pringfield Community Players, 165 South St. in Springfield, is gearing up for its final production of the season, Rumors by Neil Simon.

Travel back to 1989 in New York City and see what happens when four socialite couples are invited to their friends’ 10th anniversary party.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 22 and 23, as well as at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24. Click here to purchase tickets. The cost is $15 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. Doors open 30 minutes before the show; first come, first seated.

Ashlee White is making her directorial debut with SCP. She has been anxious for audiences to see this hilarious show since she played the role of Claire Ganz many years ago. “It’s been a secret passion of mine to direct since I was in high school. … The cast of Rumors is a well-rounded group of talented thespians who make me laugh, and make me proud, every day. I appreciate their dedication and hard work more than I can express,” said White.

Hannah O’Connell, a new face to the Springfield community of theatergoers, plays the part of Chris Gorman. She said, “I feel like I’ve not only gained new skills and great memories, but a whole new messed up family!”

This show is not recommended for young audiences due to adult language and content.