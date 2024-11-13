The ever-popular wreath-decorating workshops will take place on Nov. 21 through 23 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

Those who register and pay by Saturday, Nov. 16 will receive a $5 discount on the price of $55 per wreath. Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, with “Wreath Workshop” in the memo line, and mailed to Lillian Willis at PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

Participants will choose from an array of specially collected greens, berries, pine cones, nuts, flowers, seed pods, shells and other natural materials, as well as ribbon bows, to add to the pre-made 22-inch fresh evergreen wreaths.

Men and women are welcome to come alone or register with a friend or group, and participants are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if available.

Workshops will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 21

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

9 to 10:30 a.m.

1 to 2:30 p.m

Because the number of wreaths and sessions are limited, reservations must be made and paid for in advance. Click here to e-mail Lillian Willis or call 802-875-1340 to guarantee your spot.

Proceeds will benefit the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental camp scholarships.