Burn ban again extended as dry weather persists

By Cynthia Prairie

he ban on debris burning extended through today, Monday, Nov. 18 for Windsor, Windham, Rutland and Bennington counties has been extended for an additional week, until 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.

Towns from Windham east to the Connecticut River are ranked “Very High” for fire danger, according to the state. Besides Windham, local towns in that ranking include Chester, Grafton, Rockingham, Springfield, Cavendish, Weathersfield and Baltimore.

Persistent dry conditions in the southern portion of the state, high winds, an abundance of fuel and regional drought have further elevated the risk for wildfires, according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, which announced the extension.

There has been no significant rainfall in the state and as of Tuesday, Nov. 12, 77% of Vermont is experiencing drought conditions according to the US Drought Monitor. This is an increase of 13% since last week. A small area of southern Vermont is experiencing severe drought.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a possibility of rain and or snow Wednesday night into Friday.

Sixteen wildfires have occurred in Vermont over the past few weeks, impacting 12 towns and over 80 acres, including a 4 a.m. brush fire Saturday along Route 103 at Route 100 in Ludlow.

Common causes of wildfires include downed power lines, sparks and heat from equipment use, and debris burning. Last week, the National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings – indicating high fire danger due to weather conditions – for two days across Addison, Bennington, Rutland, Windham, and Windsor counties.

Drought conditions, low relative humidity and high winds create conditions under which fires can quickly escape control.

State officials urge everyone to monitor local conditions and exercise caution with any fire-related activities to help prevent wildfires. You can find out more information on the state’s fire prevention site by clicking here.

Check the current fire danger forecast and find more information on fire safety and prevention online.