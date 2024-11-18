Thanksgiving crafts workshop at Derry Library Nov. 23
Children will have the opportunity to make harvest wreaths from natural materials and painted thankful leaves to decorate the Thanksgiving table. In addition to their artwork, children will bring home a free “thankful” book to share with family and friends. A generous grant from The Stratton Foundation covers the cost of the books.
For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.
