Thanksgiving crafts workshop at Derry Library Nov. 23

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a special Thanksgiving program at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Children will have the opportunity to make harvest wreaths from natural materials and painted thankful leaves to decorate the Thanksgiving table. In addition to their artwork, children will bring home a free “thankful” book to share with family and friends. A generous grant from The Stratton Foundation covers the cost of the books.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.