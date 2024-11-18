Thanksgiving crafts workshop at Derry Library Nov. 23

Derry Library Thanksgiving Workshop

Mini harvest wreaths made of natural materials

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a special Thanksgiving program at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Children will have the opportunity to make harvest wreaths from natural materials and painted thankful leaves to decorate the Thanksgiving table. In addition to their artwork, children will bring home a free “thankful” book to share with family and friends. A generous grant from The Stratton Foundation covers the cost of the books.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.

