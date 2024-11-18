Weston’s Winter Cabaret returns Dec. 6 & 7 Fundraiser to benefit Young Company's tours
Kick off the winter season with Weston Theater Company’s popular annual Winter Cabaret to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at Walker Farm, 705 Main St. in Weston
This fun, festive and tastefully irreverent tradition is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Proceeds from this event will benefit the theater’s ongoing effort to bring its free Young Company tour to towns across central and southern Vermont.
Weston icon David Bonanno (last seen on Weston’s stage in Season 88’s productions of The Woman in Black and Pippin) will emcee the show. Together with former Young Company members and Weston alumni, they are continuing an annual tradition filled with all new skits and songs.
