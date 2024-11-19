Chester Select Board/Water Commissioners agendas for Nov. 20
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 19, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., followed by the Water/Sewer Commissioners meeting.
You can also attend by Zoom by clicking here.
Below are their agendas.
Select Board agenda
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Nov. 6, 2024
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Approval of Use of Town Roads for Snowmobile Club
6. Library Budget Discussion
7. Update on Act 181 – Regional Planning Commission
8. Housing Commission Update & Presentation
9. Draft Budget Review – Recreation and Facilities
10. Request for Economic Development Funds
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
Water/Sewer Commissioners agenda
1. Citizens’ Comments
2. Water Meter Request
3. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.