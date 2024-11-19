Chester Select Board/Water Commissioners agendas for Nov. 20

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., followed by the Water/Sewer Commissioners meeting.

You can also attend by Zoom by clicking here.

Below are their agendas.

Select Board agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Nov. 6, 2024

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Approval of Use of Town Roads for Snowmobile Club

6. Library Budget Discussion

7. Update on Act 181 – Regional Planning Commission

8. Housing Commission Update & Presentation

9. Draft Budget Review – Recreation and Facilities

10. Request for Economic Development Funds

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

Water/Sewer Commissioners agenda



1. Citizens’ Comments

2. Water Meter Request

3. Adjourn