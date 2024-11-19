SINGO returns to Ludlow Church Nov. 24

The community is invited to kick off the holiday season with a festive night of Christmas-time SINGO from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St.

Popular SINGO host Jane McGarry returns, and Ludlow musician Sammy Blanchette will perform the tunes on his guitar, mixing in some Christmas songs to add a holiday twist to a fun event that usually offers recorded music.

SINGO is a musical variation of Bingo that uses songs instead of numbers to fill playing cards. This event is fun for all ages, and winners will receive prizes in each of three SINGO rounds. SINGO cards will cost $10 each, with every dollar raised going to the purchase of disaster kit materials.

The United Church has recently taken on the project of becoming a Disaster Hub for Ludlow, to create a vital support system in the event of future disasters. The church will be purchasing and storing disaster relief materials, which include clean-up tools, masks, hygiene and first aid kits, food, sump pumps and drinking water.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Disaster Kits project is invited to mail a check made out to “United Church of Ludlow,” with “Disaster Relief” written on the memo line, to Bill Kneebone, Receiver of Offerings, P.O. Box 12, Ludlow, VT 05149.