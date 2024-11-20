Weston Christmas Bazaar set for Nov. 29-30

If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amid the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s Stick Season, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience.

Weston’s 43rd Christmas Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30 at the Walker Farm Theater, at 705 Main St. (Route 100) in Weston.

Over the years, the level of merchandise has evolved from trinkets to treasures. Proceeds from the bazaar will be applied to help fund the restoration of the Weston Playhouse, which is the Bazaar’s long-time home that was severely damaged during flooding in July 2023.

Walker Farm will be full with vendors, either local or regional artisans with their skills on display. There’s lots of merchandise that is Christmas-related. Artisanal food vendors will offer everything from honey and jam to Christmas shortbread.

You’ll find lots of winter clothing items, Vermont artwork and jewelry as well as health and wellness products.

There will be a raffle with prizes that include a $200 gift certificate to the Vermont County Store, a mystery prize to be revealed and, everybody’s favorite, the Vendor’s Choice, which is one item donated by each vendor, winner takes all!

Lunch will be available from Junior’s popular food truck, with hot foods and “hand-helds” as well as lighter items on the menu.