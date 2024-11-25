Springfield Hospital staff and volunteers are preparing for the 2025 Apple Blossom, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 2 and 3, at a new location: Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St.

The theme is That Was Then, This Is Now.

Senior girls from area high schools are invited to apply; a partner is required. Click here for an application, which must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 11. A group meeting for all senior participants will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road.

Unlike in past years, children in grades 2 through 5 will sign up individually. Applications must be received by Sunday, Jan. 19.

Ashlee White is returning as director. Also returning is choreographer Suzanne Stern, who will work with the elementary school children on their performances. Summers Eatmon Williams will join the team as the choreographer for the high school seniors.