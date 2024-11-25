Ludlow Rotary hears trail update, TRSU long-term forecast

C

harlie Rimer, board member of Ludlow Area Sport Trails, updated the Ludlow Rotary Club about progress made on the construction of the first 3.5-mile multi-use trail on the “Back 40” behind Ludlow Elementary School.

The trail opened on June 15 to the public for biking, walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The trail was constructed professionally using American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the Town of Ludlow.

The long-term vision of the group is a well-marked path from Jackson Gore to Cavendish that is off road, accessible to all and well-used. Those who wish to explore the trail loops should park at the Okemo Valley TV station, 37C Main St. in Ludlow, go around the baseball fields and follow the signs past the community gardens. Click here for more information and a map.

Layne Millington, superintendent of Two Rivers Supervisory Union, spoke to the group in November about falling and disparate school enrollments among the elementary schools, short-term capital improvements needed in the schools and longer-term funding options.

His long-term prediction of the need for additional school consolidations generated a lively discussion with club members.

Millington stated that the lack of local control over local school taxes would force the issue within the next five to 10 years. Vermont’s student/teacher ratios are much lower than the national average, which is part of the reason why education is so expensive in the state.

Millington said that there will be opportunities for much more discussion and planning before any actions are taken.