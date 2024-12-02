Meet House Rep.-elect Tom Charlton

E

veryone is invited to an Open House for Tom Charlton, to be held at the Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common in Chester, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A Republican, he was recently elected to the House of Representatives for Windham-Windsor District, which includes the towns of Athens, Grafton, Windham and Chester. Charlton, a newcomer to politics, narrowly defeated Democrat incumbent Heather Chase in the November General Election.

