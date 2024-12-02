Meet House Rep.-elect Tom Charlton
Stacia Spaulding | Dec 02, 2024 | Comments 0
A Republican, he was recently elected to the House of Representatives for Windham-Windsor District, which includes the towns of Athens, Grafton, Windham and Chester. Charlton, a newcomer to politics, narrowly defeated Democrat incumbent Heather Chase in the November General Election.
Click here to read the Telegraph‘s recent Q & A with Chase and Charlton.
Stop by and meet your new voice in Montpelier. Light refreshments will be served, and the inn will be open for dinner.
