PapierCraft art workshop for adults at Weston library Dec. 3

rt teacher Casey Junker Bailey invites adults to join a PapierCraft workshop, a festive recycling of found materials for the holidays, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

Joyful banners, handsome medallions, stylish stars and more will be made by up-cycling vintage book pages, maps and art prints. The program is free of charge, and all materials will be provided.

