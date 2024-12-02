Springfield Community Band Holiday Concert with featured vocalists set forDec. 7
Press release | Dec 02, 2024 | Comments 0
The featured vocalists will be teachers Meredith Pelton (Springfield High School) and Kelly DeAngelis (Riverside Middle School), as well as the Riverside Middle School chorus.
The program will consist of traditional and modern holiday and winter-related selections, with the familiar being refashioned and tweaked in unexpected ways.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.