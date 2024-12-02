Springfield Community Band Holiday Concert with featured vocalists set forDec. 7

T

he Springfield Community Band announces that its Second Annual Holiday Concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Riverside Middle School auditorium, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

The featured vocalists will be teachers Meredith Pelton (Springfield High School) and Kelly DeAngelis (Riverside Middle School), as well as the Riverside Middle School chorus.

The program will consist of traditional and modern holiday and winter-related selections, with the familiar being refashioned and tweaked in unexpected ways.