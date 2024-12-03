Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 4

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Click here to access the meeting via Zoom. Below is its agenda.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated November 20, 2024

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. SS4A (Vision Zero) Resolution; Mount Ascutney Regional Commission

6. Highway Access Permit; 116 Main St.

7. 2025 General Fund Budget; Highway

8. Request for Economic Development Funds

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Verizon Tower Lease Amendment

11. Adjourn