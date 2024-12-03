Create lasting memories at Christmas in Weston on Dec. 7

E

verybody is invited to enjoy a day of holiday fun from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 39th Annual Christmas in Weston celebration is filled with free events and activities for all ages.

Throughout the day, enjoy classic holiday activities: visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas caroling, readings of holiday tales, cookie decorating, children’s crafts and face painting. The day’s events will conclude at dusk with a tree lighting on the Village Green to be followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

A special addition to this year’s festivities will be a live drawing session with Paddington Bear artist R.W. Alley and a raffle for his original illustration. This will be followed by a kids’ art class led by Alley and a reading of his original children’s book Firefighters to the Rescue.

Meals, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at nearby restaurants, food trucks and vendors on the Village Green.

The event raises funds to support the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and The Little School through donations, as well as the sale of raffle tickets and event merchandise.

