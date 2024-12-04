To the editor: Chester development would create many problems for full-time residents

My concerns are the zoning law changes to smaller lots in Chester. The new revision of zoning laws for acre reduction to lots for development off Putnam Hill Road in Chester on an 8+ acre lot for new homes has been approved by Chester planning and zoning.

Despite objection by surrounding homeowners.

My understanding on the goal of creating more housing in Vermont was for affordable housing. These new homes will not not fall into the affordable category. To my knowledge there are no preventable clauses on these homes from being sold to part-time residents/seasonal, allowing rental property or even Airbnbs or mobile homes that are considered permanent if placed on a concrete slab.

As there are benefits to new construction, there are also issues for a small town like Chester:

Increased traffic, infrastructure, higher property taxes. This can have an impact on residents and businesses that will not consider buying or investing in Chester due to higher taxes. Traffic on Route 103 is considerable during peak hours and seasonal traffic patterns, making it difficult to access entry on to 103 for residents.

Difficulty finding higher paying jobs in Chester and surrounding area that would be needed to afford these proposed new homes.

Chester’s town manager stated in writing, “We need housing for young families, middle-income & seniors, and the housing market has become tight for and unaffordable for many, especially workers.” She also stated, “We need affordable housing. You need not just to be attracting the wealthy.”

A typical 1,000+ square-foot home for new construction in Chester will cost from $225,000 to $400,000. If the builder and associates plan to make money on building, and that is their goal, these homes for profitability will be on the upper end of $300,000 to $400,000 +.

The average income for Chester and area is about $64,000. To fall under “affordable housing,” income would need to exceed $100,000.

How do these proposed six new homes fall under affordable? Myself and neighbors would like to keep the current zoning laws, and not chop them up into smaller lots for the profit of a few. The developer would still be able to build homes on this lot but fewer homes. I’m not against his building, though I don’t like it. I’m against jamming homes into a condensed area that doesn’t meet the standard of affordable to make a profit.

This would involve water, sewer and electrical hook up to Kevadus Circle to existing lines. My concerns, hooking to existing lines and the possibility for reducing and diminishing water pressure put on water lines of existing homes.

This brings up the issue of “backflow.” A backflow device may be needed, installed to prevent the main water supply of potential water contamination.

The cost of installing a backflow device to existing homes can cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars per home. This would fall on current homeowners.

Trenching for new lines again would impact neighboring woodland and existing wildlife, residential homes in these areas as well.

Excavating through wildlife areas and creating more water runoff to the homes that are below this approved development as well as existing wetlands could be impacted.

The majority property owner is only a part-time Vermont resident. He has several other investors who don’t live in Vermont and their only stake in this is money and not the good of Vermont residents.

This is not what is considered affordable housing.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Lori Kozakewicz

Chester