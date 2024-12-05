Harold J. “Hiedi” Hale, 91, of Weston, passed away Dec. 2, 2024 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

A lifelong resident of Weston, Hiedi was born there on March 5, 1933, the son of the late Rollin and Mildred (Harris) Hale. He also attended Weston schools.

Along with his wife Hazel, Hiedi owned and operated the Weston Bowl Mill for many years. He also worked at the Vermont Country Store and for Daley’s Concrete as a cement truck driver. He was a member of the Tri-Mountains Lions Club, the Chester American Legion and the Weston Snowmobile Club.

He loved to travel to Las Vegas, enjoyed motorcycle tours, raced cars, enjoyed hunting and fishing and cherished times spent with his family.

Hiedi is survived by his wife Hazel (Butler) Hale of Weston; his children Maime Thayer (Alan) of Springfield and Pamela Nichols (William) of Dorset; his sister Viola Twitchell of Ludlow; grandchildren Joshua Thayer, Christian Thayer, Lisa Thayer, Bill Nichols Jr., Corey Nichols and Hiedi Nichols; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hale and sisters Nellie Spencer and Irene Martin.

A celebration of life for Hiedi will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 8, 2024 at the Weston Gun and Rod Club, 982 Route 100 in Weston.

Interment will be held in the spring.

If friends desire, memorial gifts in Hiedi’s memory may be made to the Londonderry Lions Club, Second Chance Animal Shelter and the Chester American Legion, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O Box 885, Manchester Center, VT, 05255. To send the family personal condolences please click here.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place in Manchester Center.