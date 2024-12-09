51st Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner to be held Dec. 14

The Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Route 103S.

This free meal and fun Christmas gathering is open to all senior citizens living in Chester and Andover.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, rolls and cranberry sauce. The Andover Church is providing homemade pies.

Take-out meals are available for pickup or delivery. Please call Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643 or Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173 to reserve your space or meal.

This dinner has been held for 51 years. It was started by a small group of community members who were concerned about senior residents having a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie. It also serves as a token of thanks for all that they have done for the communities.

Every year, many area agencies and individuals come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping to cook, serve and deliver meals and providing entertainment and small gifts.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to Motel in the Meadow, 936 VT Route 11W, Chester, VT 05143. Make checks payable to Pat Budnick, with “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner” in the memo line.