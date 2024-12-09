Ludlow church raises funds for disaster kits

C

hristmas-time SINGO held at the United Church of Ludlow raised $425 that will be used to purchase disaster kits for the community.

The church’s Fellowship Hall was transformed into a festive sing-a-long, led by popular SINGO host Jane McGarry with live holiday and rock music provided by Ludlow musician Sammy Blanchette. SINGO is a musical variation of bingo that uses songs instead of numbers to fill playing cards.

Recently, the United Church has taken on the role of becoming a Disaster Hub for Ludlow, which is part of a vital support system in the event of disasters, such as the July 2023 flood. The church will be purchasing and storing disaster relief materials, including food and drinking water, masks, hygiene and first aid kits, clean-up tools and sump pumps. Click here to learn more about the United Church of Christ’s Disaster Response Resources.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Disaster Kits project is invited to mail a check made out to “United Church of Ludlow,” with “Disaster Relief” written on the memo line, to Bill Kneebone, Receiver of Offerings, P.O. Box 12, Ludlow, VT 05149.