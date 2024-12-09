Dance Factory’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ Dec. 14, 15 at Springfield High School

J

oin Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory’s 33rd annual production of The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Springfield High School, 303 South St.

Ashley Hensel-Browning directs a cast of youth and adult dancers in the beloved holiday tradition that includes a lighted, growing tree, a whirling snowstorm and dazzling, custom costumes. The family-friendly show is Vermont’s longest running production of the classic story ballet.

This year’s featured dancers include Springfield senior Sabyn Tennis as the Snow Queen and Chester senior Niavh Gibney as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Clara will be performed by Gwendelyn Kelley of Weathersfield, with Samantha Cross as the Nutcracker Prince.

Tickets can be purchased at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield and at Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester; the cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and students. Click here to purchase tickets online ($17.85 and $12.51, respectively). Limited tickets will be available at the door.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Springfield High School’s Drama Club; more than $25,000 in proceeds from this annual show has been donated to area arts programs.

To ensure that The Nutcracker is accessible to the wider community, the full performance will be filmed and broadcast by SAPA TV. Additionally, selections from the show will be performed for students at Weathersfield School and at Springfield’s Elm Hill and Union Street schools, as well as for residents at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation.