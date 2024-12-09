Free VSO Brass & Counterpoint Concert Dec. 14
The year’s program includes a global musical journey. It blends sacred and secular holiday favorites like O Holy Night and The Twelve Days of Christmas with international selections from Greece, Catalonia and Mexico.
A special offering is a world premiere by a Vermont student composer: The Great Ice Field, by Stowe High School senior Harrison Brown. It was inspired by heavy metal music and a frozen lake scene in the video game Elden Ring.
Admission is free, but you must reserve a ticket to hold your spot. Send an e-mail that includes your name, telephone number and the number of tickets required.
Click here for more information about the concert.
