GM Marching Band celebrates new banner, thanks to One Credit Union

Photo by GM art teacher Christa Valente

T

Pictured from left, with the new banner are Green Mountain student Anna Bennett, GM Principal John Broadley, Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington, music teacher Michael Hilkert, Selina Meisenhelder and Caitlyn Stone-Humphrey of One Credit Union and GM student Owen Levy.he Green Mountain Marching Band has a new parade banner thanks to a donation from One Credit Union.

In October, Selina Meisenhelder, the branch manager of the Chester One Credit Union and Green Mountain Union High graduate, reached out to Michael Hilkert, the new band director at GM, to continue an ongoing collaboration between One Credit and the school.

Hilkert explained the need for a new parade banner as he works to raise the marching band’s presence in the community and in the region.

Meisenhelder then teamed with co-worker Caitlyn Stone-Humphrey to make the donation to the music department to cover the cost of buying the new banner.

Hilkert then asked GM art teacher Christa Valente to design the banner.

Hilkert, the students, and the administration thank Meisenhelder, Stone-Humphrey and One Credit Union for their efforts to help the band program, and are excited to show off the banner at parades next spring.

“I wanted to have everyone come together that had a part in the procurement of the banner and get a photo to help show the community spirit and pride that went into this project.” said Hilkert. The group met last Tuesday morning in the GMUHS lobby.